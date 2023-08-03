Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NIM stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $8.90. The company had a trading volume of 38,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,833. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $9.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average is $9.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.07% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

