Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NXP)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance

NYSE NXP traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.40. 74,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,637. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $14.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.43.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 48,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 11,663 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 14,570 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 33.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.