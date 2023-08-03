Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on September 1st

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NBB traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.24. The stock had a trading volume of 10,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,151. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $18.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBB. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 4.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 107.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 43.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

