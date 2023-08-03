nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Price Target Raised to $69.00

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $55.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NVT. William Blair assumed coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

NVT stock opened at $56.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.09. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $30.48 and a 52-week high of $56.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.11.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.05 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 15.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 2,178 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $98,380.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,852.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 2,178 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $98,380.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,852.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 2,649 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $132,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,293 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,474. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

