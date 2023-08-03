O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Decreases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 23,616 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 29.4% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $68,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 over the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NVDA traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $445.15. The company had a trading volume of 32,421,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,012,664. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 230.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $424.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $480.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.