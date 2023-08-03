Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.21. 12,108,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,879,855. The firm has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.25%.

OXY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.19.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 260,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.02 per share, for a total transaction of $14,869,048.38. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 224,129,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,779,846,527.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,469,323 shares of company stock valued at $376,269,362. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 118,928 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $267,173,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,100 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,000,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $189,018,000 after purchasing an additional 576,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,350,000 after purchasing an additional 19,315 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

