OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Insider Ganesh Kumar Sells 8,804 Shares

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) insider Ganesh Kumar sold 8,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $289,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ganesh Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

On Tuesday, July 25th, Ganesh Kumar sold 7,812 shares of OFG Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $263,655.00.

OFG Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:OFG traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $33.28. The stock had a trading volume of 144,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,378. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.34 and a 52-week high of $34.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.04.

OFG Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.59%.

OFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Get Our Latest Report on OFG Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFG Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 498,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,126 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About OFG Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.