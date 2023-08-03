Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 74.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Bank of America reduced their price target on Olaplex from $4.00 to $3.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Olaplex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.59.

NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.31. Olaplex has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 7.41.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Olaplex had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 33.05%. The business had revenue of $113.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Olaplex’s revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Olaplex will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Olaplex by 156.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Olaplex by 14,330.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 6,000.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

