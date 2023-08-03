Olin (OLN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Olin (NYSE: OLN):

8/1/2023 – Olin had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

7/31/2023 – Olin had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/31/2023 – Olin had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $67.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/31/2023 – Olin had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2023 – Olin had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $46.00 to $47.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

7/19/2023 – Olin had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

7/18/2023 – Olin had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/11/2023 – Olin had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $64.00.

6/27/2023 – Olin was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $68.00.

6/22/2023 – Olin had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $78.00 to $69.00.

6/21/2023 – Olin had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $63.00.

Olin Stock Performance

Shares of OLN stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.88. 2,042,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.15. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $64.70.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Olin had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olin

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Olin by 156.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,909,000 after purchasing an additional 117,695 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Olin by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Olin by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 59,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 14,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

