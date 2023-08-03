ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.27-$1.41 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.07 billion. ON Semiconductor also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.27-1.41 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on ON. KeyCorp increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.31.

Shares of ON opened at $103.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.75. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $54.93 and a twelve month high of $111.35.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $2,025,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,648,818.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $2,025,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,648,818.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $128,513.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,072.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,959 shares of company stock valued at $9,910,489. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057,365 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $308,064,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,526,000 after buying an additional 2,743,216 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 231.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,681,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,864 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,114 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

