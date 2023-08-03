OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. OPENLANE had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $416.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

OPENLANE Stock Performance

OPENLANE stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.85. 1,348,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. OPENLANE has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average is $14.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPENLANE

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KAR. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in OPENLANE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in OPENLANE by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in OPENLANE by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in OPENLANE by 193.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in OPENLANE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on OPENLANE from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on OPENLANE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

OPENLANE Company Profile

OPENLANE, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

