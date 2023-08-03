Oppenheimer Boosts Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Price Target to $15.00

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TRIN. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trinity Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIN opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Trinity Capital has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $16.43. The company has a market cap of $539.55 million, a P/E ratio of -249.96 and a beta of 0.62.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $41.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 million. Equities analysts expect that Trinity Capital will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steve Louis Brown bought 3,700 shares of Trinity Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $42,735.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 639,576 shares in the company, valued at $7,387,102.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 6,213 shares of company stock valued at $72,546 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Trinity Capital by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 888,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,156,000 after buying an additional 75,498 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Trinity Capital by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 770,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,802,000 after buying an additional 22,685 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Trinity Capital by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 681,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,444,000 after buying an additional 10,842 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Trinity Capital by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 570,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after buying an additional 55,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Trinity Capital by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 569,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after buying an additional 17,066 shares in the last quarter. 23.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

