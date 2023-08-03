Oppenheimer Raises Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Price Target to $109.00

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $99.00 to $109.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DOX. StockNews.com started coverage on Amdocs in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $97.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.65. Amdocs has a 1-year low of $78.02 and a 1-year high of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

