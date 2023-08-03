OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Shares Up 1%

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.19 and last traded at $14.09. 75,483 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 177,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.
The stock has a market cap of $237.91 million, a PE ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average of $15.11.
OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.02). OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $13.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 million. Research analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About OptimizeRx
OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers (HCPs), and patients. Its products and applications include Evidence-Based Physician Engagement solution to assist HCPs in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations; and Point of Care Banner messaging solution to deliver a variety of awareness and messaging within the clinical workflow.
