OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Shares Up 1%

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.19 and last traded at $14.09. 75,483 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 177,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.

OptimizeRx Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $237.91 million, a PE ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average of $15.11.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.02). OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $13.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 million. Research analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About OptimizeRx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $503,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,652,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 392,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 29,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 838.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 126,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 113,152 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers (HCPs), and patients. Its products and applications include Evidence-Based Physician Engagement solution to assist HCPs in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations; and Point of Care Banner messaging solution to deliver a variety of awareness and messaging within the clinical workflow.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.