Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,282 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 843.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $27,905,950.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $321,490,231.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $27,905,950.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,490,231.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 in the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,383,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,533,338. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.31 and a 200-day moving average of $99.72. The firm has a market cap of $310.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.37.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.