Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN opened at $3.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71. Oragenics has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Oragenics had a negative net margin of 7,467.43% and a negative return on equity of 96.34%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Oragenics by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 112,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Oragenics by 591.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 110,119 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Oragenics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 37,338 shares during the period. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

