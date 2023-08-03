Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN opened at $3.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71. Oragenics has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $24.00.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Oragenics had a negative net margin of 7,467.43% and a negative return on equity of 96.34%.
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
