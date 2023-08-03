Orbit Chain Hits Market Capitalization of $41.82 Million (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Orbit Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. Orbit Chain has a market capitalization of $41.82 million and $164,853.88 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Orbit Chain Profile

Orbit Chain was first traded on June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 948,835,098 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,962,104 tokens. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).

Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

Orbit Chain Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

