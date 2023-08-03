Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD – Get Free Report) rose 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.72. Approximately 137,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 185% from the average daily volume of 48,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

Orbit Garant Drilling Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.54. The company has a market cap of C$26.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.03.

Get Orbit Garant Drilling alerts:

Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orbit Garant Drilling had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of C$49.35 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. will post 0.1601831 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Orbit Garant Drilling

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc provides mineral drilling services in Canada, the United States, South America, and West Africa. It provides underground and surface diamond drilling services to mining companies through various stages of mineral exploration, mine development, and production. The company also offers geotechnical and water drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orbit Garant Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbit Garant Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.