Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $5,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 4,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $77.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.79. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $84.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

ACGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ACGL

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 10,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $761,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,697,525.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 15,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $1,183,026.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,082,454.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $761,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,109 shares in the company, valued at $14,697,525.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,406 shares of company stock valued at $20,220,527 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.