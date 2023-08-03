Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 305 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after buying an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $981,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,244 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,535,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.39.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $75.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $102.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.77. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

