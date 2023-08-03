Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $5,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

PFG opened at $78.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 15.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.57%.

PFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.46.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

