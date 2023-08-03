Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cintas were worth $6,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 680.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $499.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $490.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $463.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.39. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $370.93 and a one year high of $518.71.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,920,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $512.00 to $521.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.00.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

