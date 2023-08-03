Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $8,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.0% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 59.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $151.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.63 and its 200 day moving average is $151.43. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $130.68 and a 52 week high of $163.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -438.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $1,488,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $1,488,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $2,974,573.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,550 shares of company stock worth $6,443,176. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

