Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 359,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,525 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $8,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $27.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $32.47. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 45.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTRA shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens started coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded Coterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.87.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

