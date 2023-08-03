Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 5,083 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,083 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $95.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.79 and a 200-day moving average of $86.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Wolfe Research raised Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. HSBC raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.76.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

