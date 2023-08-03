Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Increased to $104.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $113.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.62.

Shares of OSK stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,024. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.41. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $69.30 and a fifty-two week high of $106.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.45%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.11%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Oshkosh by 1,359.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 86.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 284.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 108.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

