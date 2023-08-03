Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OSK. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Oshkosh from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Oshkosh from $113.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Oshkosh from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Oshkosh from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $108.62.

Oshkosh Trading Up 1.7 %

OSK stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.67. The company had a trading volume of 418,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,024. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.57 and a 200-day moving average of $85.19. Oshkosh has a one year low of $69.30 and a one year high of $106.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oshkosh

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1,359.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 284.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

