Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.00-$8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.12. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised Oshkosh from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $108.62.

Shares of Oshkosh stock traded up $1.83 on Thursday, hitting $103.74. 868,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,215. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.41. Oshkosh has a one year low of $69.30 and a one year high of $106.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.12. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 27.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 647,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,867,000 after purchasing an additional 55,542 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 124,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,891,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,331,000 after buying an additional 43,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 18,591 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

