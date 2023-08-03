Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $22.00. The stock had previously closed at $19.36, but opened at $16.95. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Outset Medical shares last traded at $17.11, with a volume of 359,629 shares trading hands.

Separately, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Insider Transactions at Outset Medical

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Steven S. Williamson sold 10,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total value of $198,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,818.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Steven S. Williamson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $198,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,818.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $28,300.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 58,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,451 shares of company stock worth $1,312,297. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth $44,012,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 259.8% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,017,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,553 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 424.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 937,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,244,000 after buying an additional 758,359 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 21,649.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 442,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,417,000 after purchasing an additional 440,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,849,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,337,000 after purchasing an additional 433,637 shares in the last quarter.

Outset Medical Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.75. The stock has a market cap of $856.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 7.62.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $33.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 143.74% and a negative return on equity of 64.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

