Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Pampa Energía from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 16th.

Shares of Pampa Energía stock traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $40.59. 85,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,117. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.79. Pampa Energía has a 52 week low of $21.93 and a 52 week high of $45.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $431.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.41 million. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 26.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pampa Energía will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Pampa Energía by 5,878.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. 14.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an independent energy integrated company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal generation plants, thermal gas-fired thermal generation plants, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

