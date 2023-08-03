Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Trading Down 7.4%

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) dropped 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.10 and last traded at $12.35. Approximately 784,462 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 3,300,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.30.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 4.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.17). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PK. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,254.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 353.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 46 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 29,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Articles

