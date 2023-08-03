Partners Group Holding AG Acquires 84,014 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Partners Group Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 524,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,014 shares during the quarter. Brookfield comprises approximately 1.4% of Partners Group Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $17,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 54.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

In related news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $219,330,538.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Brookfield stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,924,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,899. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $54.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.98 and a 200 day moving average of $32.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.30 billion during the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 1.40%.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BN

About Brookfield

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.