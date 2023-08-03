Partners Group Holding AG Has $18.98 Million Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Partners Group Holding AG boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 61.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 242,136 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies makes up 1.5% of Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Partners Group Holding AG owned approximately 0.05% of Williams Companies worth $18,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 306.2% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1,178.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup upgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. CIBC initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.44. 8,505,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,138,215. The stock has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.82.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,482,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,439. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

