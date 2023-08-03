Partners Group Holding AG Invests $8.61 Million in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Partners Group Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 470,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,605,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLX. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 635,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,623,000 after purchasing an additional 61,332 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth about $729,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,124,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,571,000 after purchasing an additional 23,281 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 26,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 14,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.05. 363,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,217. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $20.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.95 and its 200-day moving average is $18.55.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The company had revenue of $96.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.12 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 35.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

