Partners Group Holding AG Sells 41,888 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Partners Group Holding AG reduced its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 41,888 shares during the quarter. Ares Management comprises approximately 2.3% of Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $27,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $893,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Ares Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 67,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in Ares Management by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 127,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,676,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Ares Management by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 204,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,029,000 after buying an additional 68,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in Ares Management by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 35,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 9,876 shares during the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of ARES traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.80. 937,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,562. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.88 and a 200-day moving average of $86.28. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $58.60 and a 52 week high of $103.41. The stock has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.59, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 188.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $115,606,117.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,659,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,927,766.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush bought 1,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,805.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,563.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $115,606,117.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,659,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,927,766.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,421,576 shares of company stock valued at $469,241,265 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $99.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ares Management from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ares Management from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

