Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Increased to $356.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $340.00 to $356.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Paycom Software from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Paycom Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $381.78.

PAYC traded down $10.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $289.17. 1,107,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,191. The company’s 50-day moving average is $323.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.59. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $262.11 and a 12-month high of $402.78.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 20.28%. Research analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 27.52%.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,849. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 15.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 356.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 62.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Paycom Software by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

