Payfare (TSE:PAY) Trading Down 0.6%

Payfare Inc. (TSE:PAY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$6.18 and last traded at C$6.26. Approximately 81,471 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 109,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.30.

Payfare Trading Down 0.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of C$298.48 million, a PE ratio of 208.67 and a beta of 1.48.

About Payfare

Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payout and digital banking solutions to gig economy workers in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company offers PayFare, a platform that provides access to earnings, as well as banking services, such as ATM withdrawals, funds transfers, bill payments, and savings wallets; Paid Portal by Payfare, a payout solution for gig workforces; and Paid App by Payfare, a digital banking app.

