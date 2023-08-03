PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Cut to $77.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $8.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.88. 29,207,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,101,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal has a 52-week low of $58.95 and a 52-week high of $103.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.11. The company has a market cap of $72.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in PayPal by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 71,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 41,991 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in PayPal by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,823,315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $655,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,656 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 31,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in PayPal by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 44,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

