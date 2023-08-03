Peoples Bancorp Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the bank on Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th.

Peoples Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Peoples Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 43.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Peoples Bancorp to earn $3.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.3%.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO opened at $28.05 on Thursday. Peoples Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $32.24. The company has a market cap of $799.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEBO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Peoples Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 24.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,403 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $288,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 60.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.