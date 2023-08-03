PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 129,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 0.8% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $23,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PepsiCo by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 10.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,405 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $187.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,754,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,705,769. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.98 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $257.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

