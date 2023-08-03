Permian Resources Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:PR)

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PR traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,233,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,095,038. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average of $10.44. Permian Resources has a 12 month low of $5.98 and a 12 month high of $12.05.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). Permian Resources had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $623.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Permian Resources will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Permian Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Permian Resources from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 400,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $4,495,559.91. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,445,931 shares in the company, valued at $16,237,805.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 330,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $3,706,562.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,488,451 shares in the company, valued at $16,715,304.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 400,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $4,495,559.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,445,931 shares in the company, valued at $16,237,805.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 13.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 184,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 21,280 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Permian Resources by 42.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Permian Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Permian Resources by 32.4% in the first quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,995,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,948,000 after purchasing an additional 488,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Permian Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

