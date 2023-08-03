Permian Resources Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:PR)

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.
Permian Resources Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PR traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,233,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,095,038. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average of $10.44. Permian Resources has a 12 month low of $5.98 and a 12 month high of $12.05.
Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). Permian Resources had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $623.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Permian Resources will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PR
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 400,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $4,495,559.91. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,445,931 shares in the company, valued at $16,237,805.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 330,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $3,706,562.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,488,451 shares in the company, valued at $16,715,304.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 400,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $4,495,559.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,445,931 shares in the company, valued at $16,237,805.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 13.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 184,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 21,280 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Permian Resources by 42.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Permian Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Permian Resources by 32.4% in the first quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,995,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,948,000 after purchasing an additional 488,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Permian Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.
About Permian Resources
Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Permian Resources
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.