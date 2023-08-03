Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $11,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.5 %

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.49. 846,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,431,161. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.47. The firm has a market cap of $151.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PM shares. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

