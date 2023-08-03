Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PSX. Mizuho boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.31.

NYSE PSX traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.39. 3,510,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,452,278. The firm has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 16,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

