Phoenix Wealth Advisors Purchases New Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,083,000. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 72.9% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 629.0% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.26. The stock had a trading volume of 192,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,516. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $91.24 and a 1-year high of $109.01.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

