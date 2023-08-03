Phoenix Wealth Advisors Sells 1,679 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.0% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.08. 2,338,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,836,835. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.63 billion, a PE ratio of 86.64, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.52 and a 1-year high of $119.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.29.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 239.34%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

