Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0108 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Pine Cliff Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TSE:PNE traded down C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,403. Pine Cliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$534.95 million, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$48.68 million during the quarter. Pine Cliff Energy had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 41.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pine Cliff Energy will post 0.0394265 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNE has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.70 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Firstegy downgraded Pine Cliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PNE

About Pine Cliff Energy

(Get Free Report)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas, as well as in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.