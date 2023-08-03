Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $5.39 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PM stock opened at $97.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.47. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 98.26%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

