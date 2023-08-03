Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $6.22 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,135 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 98.6% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,094 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,200,000 after purchasing an additional 49,971 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 10,845 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,640.5% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Salesforce by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 77,471 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $15,477,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total transaction of $279,862.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,763.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total transaction of $279,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,763.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,064,743 shares of company stock worth $227,061,147. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $220.50 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 580.28, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.08.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.