Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 299 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,287 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766,602 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TJX Companies by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after acquiring an additional 12,468,119 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $891,631,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $408,331,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 146.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,469,970 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $672,944,000 after buying an additional 5,033,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

TJX Companies stock opened at $85.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $87.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

