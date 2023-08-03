Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Match Group worth $5,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Match Group by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 359.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Match Group by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTCH stock opened at $45.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.73 and a twelve month high of $71.71.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.55 million. Match Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 103.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 31,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,082,759.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTCH. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Match Group from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.61.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

